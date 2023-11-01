Hello all,

We continue to provide optimizations and fixes on the game. Our goal is to have a game that plays optimally, before our next content updates, which will mainly offer new hull models.

This update had to bring some armor and engine weights optimizations which may affect your designs, mostly positive, because you will notice a surplus of tonnage for higher tonnage ships.

The Campaign AI has been improved and is now able to adapt its ships better to the technology it has acquired.

Depending on the status of your ongoing campaign and the above, you may notice the AI to be overly active in designing ships and discard obsolete or invalid designs for consecutive turns, and you may have to re-adjust the tonnage of your old designs with a refit.

Please read the shortlist below, for more information:

Minor Update v1.4.0.5

More game optimizations for faster campaign turns and AI shipbuilding processes. Additionally the AI now tries to design ships of the latest tech with more persistence. After installing this patch, in ongoing campaigns the turns may be temporarily slower due to the AI trying to adapt better to the technology. In new campaigns, this process will be more progressive and subtle.

ASW of Surface ships enhanced in effect (to counter better the submarines)

Base GDP improved for the weaker major nations, reducing the economic gap between them and the larger nations.

Slight rebalance of Engine cost/ horsepower to make more distinct the difference between the various engines. This change will increase the cost of ships but may provide more free tonnage to your designs.

Armor weights balanced to not restrict so much the large ships to become armored sufficiently. In most cases you will notice a small amount of free tonnage to most of your ships, especially the larger ones. Ships that may become overweight, depending on their design and various armor layouts, will need to be adjusted accordingly to be valid designs. This was an essential improvement asked by players but also required for ships of very large displacement to be useful (the auto-design also benefited, because previously it was delayed to finalize ships trying to find optimal armor layouts that were very heavy and difficult to balance).

Fix of an old bug that caused hull cost modifiers to not apply. The fix affected the cost of ships, but now this works correctly. Mission funds were adjusted to follow all the above changes.

Fix of issue causing allies of a nation to send land army aid without being at war yet with the enemy of the ally.

Battle AI and Targeting optimizations.

Other minor improvements.

Enjoy!

The Game-Labs Team