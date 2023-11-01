Hotfix - November 1st 2023

Changelog
- Add missing weapon selection widget to faction editor
- Clean up saving and loading part of customization interface
- Redirect user to workshop agreement when it's not accepted yet on upload
- Add emblem to ailettes
- Fix aillete brightness
- Fix crash in setting menu
- Fix missing audio clips in voice 2 charge commands
- Fix performance issues related to combined officer equipment
- Fix missing lods on new units causing heavy fps drops
- Fix heraldry colors not selected correctly when opening heraldry editor
Changed files in this update