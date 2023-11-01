 Skip to content

Voor de kroon update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix - November 1st 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12595839 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog

  • Add missing weapon selection widget to faction editor
  • Clean up saving and loading part of customization interface
  • Redirect user to workshop agreement when it's not accepted yet on upload
  • Add emblem to ailettes
  • Fix aillete brightness
  • Fix crash in setting menu
  • Fix missing audio clips in voice 2 charge commands
  • Fix performance issues related to combined officer equipment
  • Fix missing lods on new units causing heavy fps drops
  • Fix heraldry colors not selected correctly when opening heraldry editor

