Staring Contest update for 1 November 2023

Update 1.1: Added 8 new different languages to choose from!!!

Build 12595750 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Besides a few small bug fixes, there are now 8 different languages to choose from! Yay!

Make sure to try Staring Contest out :)

