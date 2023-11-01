 Skip to content

6 Feet Behind update for 1 November 2023

Small rebalance update

  • Campaign 2’s pursuer now targets your last position instead of a random one.
  • Campaign 2’s pursuer movement speed is now slower.
  • Campaign 2’s pursuer bullets are now slower.
  • Campaign 4’s spawner enemies now only spawn allies when you are near them.

