- Campaign 2’s pursuer now targets your last position instead of a random one.
- Campaign 2’s pursuer movement speed is now slower.
- Campaign 2’s pursuer bullets are now slower.
- Campaign 4’s spawner enemies now only spawn allies when you are near them.
6 Feet Behind update for 1 November 2023
Small rebalance update
