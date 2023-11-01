Hotfix 579589

Changes
Updated Apple Mac OS libraries for the game.
- Please let us know on the bug tracker if there are any artifacts in rendering the game for your system with as much detail as possible. https://support.klei.com/hc/en-us/articles/360029881191-Logs-and-Useful-Information-for-Bug-Reports-for-Don-t-Starve-Together
- Try renaming your client.ini file for any window position issues you may encounter on launching the game. This file may be found at ~/Documents/Klei/DoNotStarveTogether/#####/client.ini
Bug Fixes
- Fixed some cases where action controls could lock up unless you moved your character.
- Removed a frame delay when initiating or repeating actions while you are already close enough to your target.
- Fixed the Hunt trail forcing a Varg when the variant was defeated already.
- Fixed a floating arm showing up during an emote on a chair.
- Fixed going invisible when doing the facepalm emote on a chair.
- Fixed Wigfrid’s Moon Warrior Cuirass having overlapping skirts when worn.
- Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. Armor going invisible in the back view when activated.
- Fixed the Saladmander’s fire attack being off theme.
- Fixed perishable items not taking into account whether they are stored in shadow dimensions.
Changed files in this update