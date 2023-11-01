 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Don't Starve Together update for 1 November 2023

Hotfix 579589

Share · View all patches · Build 12595509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed some cases where action controls could lock up unless you moved your character.
  • Removed a frame delay when initiating or repeating actions while you are already close enough to your target.
  • Fixed the Hunt trail forcing a Varg when the variant was defeated already.
  • Fixed a floating arm showing up during an emote on a chair.
  • Fixed going invisible when doing the facepalm emote on a chair.
  • Fixed Wigfrid’s Moon Warrior Cuirass having overlapping skirts when worn.
  • Fixed W.A.R.B.I.S. Armor going invisible in the back view when activated.
  • Fixed the Saladmander’s fire attack being off theme.
  • Fixed perishable items not taking into account whether they are stored in shadow dimensions.

Changed files in this update

Don't Starve Together - Windows Depot 322331
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - Linux Depot 322332
  • Loading history…
Don't Starve Together - OSX Depot 322333
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link