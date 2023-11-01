Full Release v1.3.2

Features:

-Reverted temporary Halloween look on main menu and all maps.

-Limited Halloween hats no longer available.

-Invisiblity duration buff (3s -> 4s).

-Invisibility footprints now easier to see.

Fixes:

-Bomb icon should properly disappear when exiting POV mode in spectator.

-Scarecrow on Haunted Mansion should no longer despawn on match end.

-Powerups on Ruins should now be animated like the other maps.

-Duplicate powerup on Moon has been moved.

-Laser Tag spawns on Colosseum should no longer spawn you in the ground.

-Powerups on Haunted Mansion should no longer gradually move outside the map.

-Fixed incorrect materials on Cyborg Face cosmetic.