Spellmasons Update v1.22.4

Improvment: New experimental server build running on US-West and Europe regions. These should result in faster communication to clients. Please report any new issues with these servers on the Discord.

Performance: Improved performance when determining spell predictions. Previously when the game had a huge number of enemies, preparing to cast a large spell could cause the framerate to tank. This has been much improved. It has further to go, but the game won't slow down to a crawl when trying to cast large spells in the late game anymore.

UI: Add unit stats (health, mana, etc) to summon cards

Thanks Lemdoran for this suggestion

fix: Spells from Rene's Gimmicks not showing up in multiplayer thought bubbles

fix: Auto-rejoining doesn't work if the game has a password

Thanks Manman

fix: Summon card descriptions update

when difficulty or language changes

fix: Urns don't take poison damage

Add Doodads to action loop so that their

onTurnStart triggers which is used by poison

and other modifiers

fix: urns' additional onDeath events (such as bloat)

not working because the unit was cleaned up before

it triggered

fix: Skipping player turn on load

when you load into a saved game and choose

"join game as player"

fix: Hotseat players not getting mana back

after one player died

Thanks Genthru

fix: Not being able to capture soul ally spellmason

fix: Hotseat players not getting stat upgrades

fix: prevent calamities from affecting Urns

Thansk PandaPhilly for reporting

fix: Prevent friendly npcs from attacking

urns.

Thanks MattMellow

fix: prevent ally npcs spawning from Blue Portals

that are supposed to be used for teleporting