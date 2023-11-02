Spellmasons Update v1.22.4

Improvment: New experimental server build running on US-West and Europe regions. These should result in faster communication to clients. Please report any new issues with these servers on the Discord.
Performance: Improved performance when determining spell predictions. Previously when the game had a huge number of enemies, preparing to cast a large spell could cause the framerate to tank. This has been much improved. It has further to go, but the game won't slow down to a crawl when trying to cast large spells in the late game anymore.
UI: Add unit stats (health, mana, etc) to summon cards
Thanks Lemdoran for this suggestion
fix: Spells from Rene's Gimmicks not showing up in multiplayer thought bubbles
fix: Auto-rejoining doesn't work if the game has a password
Thanks Manman
fix: Summon card descriptions update
when difficulty or language changes
fix: Urns don't take poison damage
Add Doodads to action loop so that their
onTurnStart triggers which is used by poison
and other modifiers
fix: urns' additional onDeath events (such as bloat)
not working because the unit was cleaned up before
it triggered
fix: Skipping player turn on load
when you load into a saved game and choose
"join game as player"
fix: Hotseat players not getting mana back
after one player died
Thanks Genthru
fix: Not being able to capture soul ally spellmason
fix: Hotseat players not getting stat upgrades
fix: prevent calamities from affecting Urns
Thansk PandaPhilly for reporting
fix: Prevent friendly npcs from attacking
urns.
Thanks MattMellow
fix: prevent ally npcs spawning from Blue Portals
that are supposed to be used for teleporting
Changed files in this update