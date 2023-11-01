An ACHIEVEMENT draws near!

You read it right, folks: with the following update applied today, on November 1st, 2023, To Aerthen at long last has Achievements!

There are 30 in total, and correspond to relatively simple progression milestones such as defeating a particular boss or reaching a certain point in the story. There's nothing outrageous, so nabbing them all shouldn't be all THAT hard!

Aside from that major addition to the game (which will undoubtedly give many potential players additional incentive to see their journey through to the end), several balancing adjustments have been made to the game as well, alongside the correction of spelling errors and the clarification of the effects of certain equipment.