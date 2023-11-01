 Skip to content

Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 November 2023

Patch 0.707

Share · View all patches · Build 12595305 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where the stone doors of the Witch-Quest would not correctly teleport the adventurers to the right spot (if you're in the middle of the quest it will probably need to send you back one time more but after that going through the right door should work fine)
  • Fixed some skills missing their effects

Changed files in this update

