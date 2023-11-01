- Fixed an issue where the stone doors of the Witch-Quest would not correctly teleport the adventurers to the right spot (if you're in the middle of the quest it will probably need to send you back one time more but after that going through the right door should work fine)
- Fixed some skills missing their effects
Our Adventurer Guild update for 1 November 2023
Patch 0.707
