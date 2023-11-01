Share · View all patches · Build 12595254 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 20:32:13 UTC by Wendy

Patch R.1.1.42 - 11/01/2023

Halloween is over, and the Pilgrims are gathering to celebrate Thanksgiving! Pick up the new Iron Chef skin, and Turkey pet. You can view the newest patch notes down below:

Added New Character - Robert the Mayor

• As the leader of his town, Robert is a man of the people.

Added New Pet - Sir Gobbleston

• This feathered beast stole the hat it wears from a small town member.

Added New Skin - Iron Chef

• Only the most proficient in the culinary arts are allowed to wield this mighty boxwood Spoon.

Added New House Decorations

• Summoning Circle - Floor Decoration

• Salem Emblem - Wall Decoration

• Regal Fireplace - Wall Decoration

• Stone Visage - Lawn Decoration

Improvements

• Added a new Silhouette for Monarch.

• Added a new Silhouette for Seer.

• Added a new Silhouette for Psychic.

• Stability improvements.

Bug Fixes

• Fixed a bug that caused icons to duplicate if you swapped between Map and Death Animations in Personalize.

• Fixed an issue where Ghost Points would be forfeited if a player disconnected with a pending challenge against them.