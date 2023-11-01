 Skip to content

Pinball Deluxe: Reloaded update for 1 November 2023

Update 2.7.4

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small update with bug fixes and preparations for a new table.

  • Changed the score requirement for the Rydes score challenge to a more appropriate value
  • Fixed an issue where two windows waiting on the same conditions would be requested at the same time
  • Auto-plunging logic fixed to prevent the plunger from freezing in some conditions
  • [Jukebox] The ball save light will now turn on correctly
  • Fixed a bug that mixed up the daily event multiballs and extra balls flags
  • Fixed a bug that resulted in incorrect scores when an extra ball was used in golf-type daily events

