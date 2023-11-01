Update 2.7.4

A small update with bug fixes and preparations for a new table.
- Changed the score requirement for the Rydes score challenge to a more appropriate value
- Fixed an issue where two windows waiting on the same conditions would be requested at the same time
- Auto-plunging logic fixed to prevent the plunger from freezing in some conditions
- [Jukebox] The ball save light will now turn on correctly
- Fixed a bug that mixed up the daily event multiballs and extra balls flags
- Fixed a bug that resulted in incorrect scores when an extra ball was used in golf-type daily events
