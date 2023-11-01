 Skip to content

Mobocratic Union Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Mobocratic Union November Update (Beta 0.8)

  • Added the ability to choose a gender in the politician creator view.
  • Improved the country view by displaying political party support with a bar chart and showing the graphical distribution of elected seats by their party holders.
  • Added 17 new amendments with themes related to immigration, constitutional rights, and agriculture.
  • Added 25 new amendments focusing on criminal justice reform and national defense.
  • Alphabetically arranged the EU member countries list in the character generation menu.
  • Added more descriptive country descriptions in the upper right corner of the country overview section.
  • Introduced 30 Finnish language male first names and 30 female first names.
  • Rewrote one of the start questionnaire questions to ensure that the alternatives fit into symmetrical and appealing buttons.
  • Improved dialogue in the team management system.


