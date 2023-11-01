Live Patch - 0.670

Half this patch solves some bugs that have tagged along too long, the other half have been on updating all equipment to be more interesting, and also added three new pieces of equipment.
Game mechanics
- Most equipment got reworked - They were pretty dull. And I won't list the changes, to avoid spoiling for those that might not have received all equipment yet.
Balancing
- ChainLightning - Is now affected by cooldown modifiers.
- ChainLightning SplitOnHit - Decreased the split-deterioration from 50% -> 25% (i.e. less deterioration -> stronger ability)
- ChainLightning Chronopistos - Lowered cooldown from 30 -> 20, or 19.2 -> 10 sec max level
- Increased Wizard's initial max mana 50 -> 100.
Other
- Updated equipments icons
- Updated Mana Regen-talent icon
- Added three new equipments
Bug fixes
- ChainLightning Discharge - Now works correctly (before, it only applied discharge if you hit only one target)
- ChainLightning SplitOnHit - Didn't apply the damage-deterioration
- MagicCircle - Now works correctly, before it could lower your max-mana / health when its effect ended.
- Solved bug that came along with the performance patch: dropped xp in the previous round was still around to be picked up (but invisible).
- Solved bug that came along with the performance patch: Flash now works again
