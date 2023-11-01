Live Patch - 0.670

Half this patch solves some bugs that have tagged along too long, the other half have been on updating all equipment to be more interesting, and also added three new pieces of equipment.

Game mechanics

Most equipment got reworked - They were pretty dull. And I won't list the changes, to avoid spoiling for those that might not have received all equipment yet.

Balancing

ChainLightning - Is now affected by cooldown modifiers.

ChainLightning SplitOnHit - Decreased the split-deterioration from 50% -> 25% (i.e. less deterioration -> stronger ability)

ChainLightning Chronopistos - Lowered cooldown from 30 -> 20, or 19.2 -> 10 sec max level

Increased Wizard's initial max mana 50 -> 100.

Other

Updated equipments icons

Updated Mana Regen-talent icon

Added three new equipments

Bug fixes