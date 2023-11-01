1.2.2 Display update

Hi!
Long time no see!
Major focus of this patch is better gaming experience for you with displays with high or lower refresh-rates.
There are also some small tweaks here and there, but nothing major.
/ Sebastian
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hi!
Long time no see!
Major focus of this patch is better gaming experience for you with displays with high or lower refresh-rates.
There are also some small tweaks here and there, but nothing major.
/ Sebastian
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update