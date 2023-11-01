 Skip to content

Cards with Personalities update for 1 November 2023

1.2.2 Display update

1.2.2 Display update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi!

Long time no see!
Major focus of this patch is better gaming experience for you with displays with high or lower refresh-rates.

There are also some small tweaks here and there, but nothing major.

/ Sebastian

