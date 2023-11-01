 Skip to content

CROSSFIRE: SIERRA SQUAD update for 1 November 2023

Hot fix #7

CROSSFIRE: SIERRA SQUAD update for 1 November 2023

Hot fix #7

Build 12595173

Greetings, Mercenaries!
This patch addresses issues that some of our players have been experiencing, especially since the last update. Please see the patch note below for more details.

  1. Improved Weapon Controls
  • The angle offset issue that occurred since our last update has been fixed.
  1. Multiplayer Improvement
  • Multiplayer rooms will now show the region you’re playing from.
    Note: Users in different regions won’t be able to play together. With the regions now displayed, you can make sure that you and your friends are playing from the same region.
  1. Bug Fix
  • Completing a mission in crossplay and returning to the lobby now properly shows the Steam ID above the guest character (instead of the local PC name).

