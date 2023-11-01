Hot fix #7

Greetings, Mercenaries!
This patch addresses issues that some of our players have been experiencing, especially since the last update. Please see the patch note below for more details.
- Improved Weapon Controls
- The angle offset issue that occurred since our last update has been fixed.
- Multiplayer Improvement
- Multiplayer rooms will now show the region you’re playing from.
Note: Users in different regions won’t be able to play together. With the regions now displayed, you can make sure that you and your friends are playing from the same region.
- Bug Fix
- Completing a mission in crossplay and returning to the lobby now properly shows the Steam ID above the guest character (instead of the local PC name).
Changed files in this update