Hot fix #7

Greetings, Mercenaries!

This patch addresses issues that some of our players have been experiencing, especially since the last update. Please see the patch note below for more details.

Improved Weapon Controls

The angle offset issue that occurred since our last update has been fixed.

Multiplayer Improvement

Multiplayer rooms will now show the region you’re playing from.

Note: Users in different regions won’t be able to play together. With the regions now displayed, you can make sure that you and your friends are playing from the same region.

Bug Fix