Mods Now Available through Steam Workshop!

We've added official modding support and direct integration with Steam Workshop, so you can easily play and create your own Word Factori mods.

To play mods, go to the Word Factori's Steam Workshop and subscribe to a mod. To access mods in-game, go to Options > Save Slots & Mods > Select Mod. On the save select screen, you can access a list of mods.

To learn how to make your own mods, click Mods on the save select screen and select "modding tutorial", then play through the game.

