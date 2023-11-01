 Skip to content

Word Factori update for 1 November 2023

Mods Now Available through Steam Workshop!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've added official modding support and direct integration with Steam Workshop, so you can easily play and create your own Word Factori mods.

To play mods, go to the Word Factori's Steam Workshop and subscribe to a mod. To access mods in-game, go to Options > Save Slots & Mods > Select Mod. On the save select screen, you can access a list of mods.

To learn how to make your own mods, click Mods on the save select screen and select "modding tutorial", then play through the game.

Subscribe to mods from the Steam Workshop »

