 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Lost In The Shadows update for 1 November 2023

Alpha 0.5.7

Share · View all patches · Build 12595155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Alpha 0.5.7

New:

  • Window to confirm the exit from the expedition
  • Shadow upgrade: "Shadow drop" increases chances of better items
  • Shadow upgrade: "Buffs max level" increases the maximum level of buffs
  • Maximum shadow level
  • Shadow level milestones
  • Ability to run

Changes:

  • The task progress bar has been changed
  • You can now see the buff level
  • Mine entrance has a bigger hitbox
  • Resistance of bosses increased by five times on "hard dung" mode
  • In Zjebus you can now see the amount of essence

Fix:

  • A few typos
  • The text "Let's start again." was hovering over the upgrade window
  • Skin menu hides after clicking the button again
  • Text in shadow enhancements was sticking out of the frame
  • heavy boss attack dealt incorrect damage
  • Monuments interaction button did not work
  • Monuments displayed wrong bonus after shadow enhancements
  • The heavy attack had a reduced chance to hit
  • When clicking on an item, another + was added
  • Opponents on "hard dung" were giving wrong rewards
  • Kowalus' name was displayed incorrectly
  • Pause menu did not work after sleeping
  • It was not possible to close the store using the pause button
  • The ore gained in "hard dungs" mode did not display correctly
  • The player was sometimes rotated incorrectly during an expedition
  • Monster book did not work properly after the first reset

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2425091 Depot 2425091
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link