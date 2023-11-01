Alpha 0.5.7
New:
- Window to confirm the exit from the expedition
- Shadow upgrade: "Shadow drop" increases chances of better items
- Shadow upgrade: "Buffs max level" increases the maximum level of buffs
- Maximum shadow level
- Shadow level milestones
- Ability to run
Changes:
- The task progress bar has been changed
- You can now see the buff level
- Mine entrance has a bigger hitbox
- Resistance of bosses increased by five times on "hard dung" mode
- In Zjebus you can now see the amount of essence
Fix:
- A few typos
- The text "Let's start again." was hovering over the upgrade window
- Skin menu hides after clicking the button again
- Text in shadow enhancements was sticking out of the frame
- heavy boss attack dealt incorrect damage
- Monuments interaction button did not work
- Monuments displayed wrong bonus after shadow enhancements
- The heavy attack had a reduced chance to hit
- When clicking on an item, another + was added
- Opponents on "hard dung" were giving wrong rewards
- Kowalus' name was displayed incorrectly
- Pause menu did not work after sleeping
- It was not possible to close the store using the pause button
- The ore gained in "hard dungs" mode did not display correctly
- The player was sometimes rotated incorrectly during an expedition
- Monster book did not work properly after the first reset
Changed files in this update