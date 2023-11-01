-
Secret miniboss + ending
Gave the player much more MAX MP during the beginning of the game
Tweaked the difficulties' stat changes to prevent unfairness
More moves/actions are available earlier than before
You can now fast travel through the first area of the game
Various other minor fixes + improvements
Preparing for 2.0
GateTail update for 1 November 2023
GateTail-Windows: V:1.85 - The Quality Of Life Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
