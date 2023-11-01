 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoboSquad Revolution update for 1 November 2023

The Final Countdown Pt. 2 (Version A.0.0.3554_508)

Share · View all patches · Build 12595115 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

New System Features

  • Zoranium renamed to NOVA
  • Ongoing Gamepad improvements
  • Premium currency can now be purchased in the store
  • Account Default items have been added

New Gameplay Features

  • Two new classes have been added (They currently are set to loadouts 2 & 3 respectively)

    • Heavy Class: Skrill
    • Light Class: Piko

  • Free For All modes now do a check to respawn you farther away from other players on death

  • Fully Auto Assault Rifle added

  • Remote charge added

  • Explosive Barrels will now appear in the environment

New Class Features
Nyx

  • Has a deployable Turret
  • Has a deployable Healing Tank
  • Has a Thruster for his jump
  • Has a Remote Charge explosive

Skrill

  • Has a Sprint that damages enemies
  • Has a Charge Jump that damages enemies on landing
  • Has a standard grenade

Piko

  • Has Double Jump
  • Has Double Dash
  • Has a Proximity Mine explosive

Maps

  • New Blockout Map: Sanction Labs

New Visual Features

  • New assets in Sanction Labs
  • New default weapon wraps

UI / UX

  • New UI integration has started
  • Tab menu is now sorted by most Objectives per team
  • Ammo / Weapon Pickups and Objectives now show on Minimap

Balance Changes

  • Sprint is now only available on Skrill
  • Double Jump is now only available on Piko
  • Pistol RoF reduced and damage increased
  • Burst Rifle accuracy reduced while moving
  • Grenade Launcher projectile bounces reduced to 1 from 2
  • Grenade Launcher projectile speed significantly increased
  • Grenade Launcher Projectile gravity increased
  • Rocket Launcher explosion area slightly increased
  • Shotgun Falloff range decreased slightly
  • Maximum Ammo size increased for all ammo types

Bug Fixes

  • Stuttering no longer happens in Spectator Cam
  • Game no longer crashes leaving Zoranium Mine
  • Long Range Throwdowns have been renamed
  • Control Point Audio has been fixed
  • Minimap Icons now stay in a fixed position
  • Party widget will now properly hide when going in and out of other menus
  • There is now a text indicator that a player in your part is ready rather than just dancing
  • Party Ready option should now populate correctly
  • Clients now get the Countdown as expected
  • Quickplay now behaves as expected

Known Issues

  • Parties will join a match, but will be distributed among the teams equally
  • Host doesn’t have a kill feed on listen server

Changed depots in zorans-internal-testing branch

View more data in app history for build 12595115
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2363621 Depot 2363621
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link