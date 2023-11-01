The Final Countdown Pt. 2 (Version A.0.0.3554_508)

New System Features
- Zoranium renamed to NOVA
- Ongoing Gamepad improvements
- Premium currency can now be purchased in the store
- Account Default items have been added
New Gameplay Features
-
Two new classes have been added (They currently are set to loadouts 2 & 3 respectively)
- Heavy Class: Skrill
- Light Class: Piko
-
Free For All modes now do a check to respawn you farther away from other players on death
-
Fully Auto Assault Rifle added
-
Remote charge added
-
Explosive Barrels will now appear in the environment
New Class Features
Nyx
- Has a deployable Turret
- Has a deployable Healing Tank
- Has a Thruster for his jump
- Has a Remote Charge explosive
Skrill
- Has a Sprint that damages enemies
- Has a Charge Jump that damages enemies on landing
- Has a standard grenade
Piko
- Has Double Jump
- Has Double Dash
- Has a Proximity Mine explosive
Maps
- New Blockout Map: Sanction Labs
New Visual Features
- New assets in Sanction Labs
- New default weapon wraps
UI / UX
- New UI integration has started
- Tab menu is now sorted by most Objectives per team
- Ammo / Weapon Pickups and Objectives now show on Minimap
Balance Changes
- Sprint is now only available on Skrill
- Double Jump is now only available on Piko
- Pistol RoF reduced and damage increased
- Burst Rifle accuracy reduced while moving
- Grenade Launcher projectile bounces reduced to 1 from 2
- Grenade Launcher projectile speed significantly increased
- Grenade Launcher Projectile gravity increased
- Rocket Launcher explosion area slightly increased
- Shotgun Falloff range decreased slightly
- Maximum Ammo size increased for all ammo types
Bug Fixes
- Stuttering no longer happens in Spectator Cam
- Game no longer crashes leaving Zoranium Mine
- Long Range Throwdowns have been renamed
- Control Point Audio has been fixed
- Minimap Icons now stay in a fixed position
- Party widget will now properly hide when going in and out of other menus
- There is now a text indicator that a player in your part is ready rather than just dancing
- Party Ready option should now populate correctly
- Clients now get the Countdown as expected
- Quickplay now behaves as expected
Known Issues
- Parties will join a match, but will be distributed among the teams equally
- Host doesn’t have a kill feed on listen server
Changed depots in zorans-internal-testing branch