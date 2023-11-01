Adding Steam Achievements!

Steam Achievements have been added due to the engine now fully supporting it.
-
Steam Integration added
-
11 new achievements.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Steam Achievements have been added due to the engine now fully supporting it.
Steam Integration added
11 new achievements.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update