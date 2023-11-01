 Skip to content

Hell Trigger update for 1 November 2023

Adding Steam Achievements!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Achievements have been added due to the engine now fully supporting it.

  • Steam Integration added

  • 11 new achievements.

