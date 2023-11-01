-fix typo in 1d grav cube description
-fix click noise when picking up items
-correct save load of use items causing glitch with duplicate quadrant permit goal.
-correct quadrant permit prices.
-double altometer size.
-prevent buffs overlapping pinned recipes.
-updated Clarity and Resist buff colours.
-prevent ammonium only asteroid glitch
Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Build 0.335
