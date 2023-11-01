 Skip to content

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Build 0.335

Build 12595101

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fix typo in 1d grav cube description
-fix click noise when picking up items
-correct save load of use items causing glitch with duplicate quadrant permit goal.
-correct quadrant permit prices.
-double altometer size.
-prevent buffs overlapping pinned recipes.
-updated Clarity and Resist buff colours.
-prevent ammonium only asteroid glitch

Changed files in this update

Space Trash Scavenger Playtest Content Depot 1832211
