后汉稽异录 - Obscure Chronicle of Dynasty update for 1 November 2023

《后汉稽异录》V0.972~V0.974小型更新

【平衡】增强了游侠弓兵的威力。

【补完】更新了术语解说-创意工坊使用说明。
【补完】更新了术语解说-隐藏数值。
【修正】修正了「游侠弓兵」无法转职为高阶弓兵的错误。
【修正】修正了后期据点离队人物仍会对话的错误。
【修正】修正了部分错字。

