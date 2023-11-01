《后汉稽异录》V0.972~V0.974小型更新

【平衡】增强了游侠弓兵的威力。
【补完】更新了术语解说-创意工坊使用说明。
【补完】更新了术语解说-隐藏数值。
【修正】修正了「游侠弓兵」无法转职为高阶弓兵的错误。
【修正】修正了后期据点离队人物仍会对话的错误。
【修正】修正了部分错字。
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
【平衡】增强了游侠弓兵的威力。
【补完】更新了术语解说-创意工坊使用说明。
【补完】更新了术语解说-隐藏数值。
【修正】修正了「游侠弓兵」无法转职为高阶弓兵的错误。
【修正】修正了后期据点离队人物仍会对话的错误。
【修正】修正了部分错字。
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update