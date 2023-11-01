Patch 55.1

Bug Fix: Undead Goblin Mage staff is now visible again.

Bug Fix: Gorilla exploding red rocks lights now appear correctly when they are casted for a second time.

Bug Fix: If you stun Goblin Mage, Undead Goblin Mage, Goblin Warrior or Undead Goblin Warrior while they drink potion, the weapon will now re-enable correctly.

Visual: Corrected text alignment when the map is completed.

Visual: Added button prompts for switching weapons.

Other: Shock status effect now can be applied to the player.