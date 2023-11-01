Bug Fix: Undead Goblin Mage staff is now visible again.
Bug Fix: Gorilla exploding red rocks lights now appear correctly when they are casted for a second time.
Bug Fix: If you stun Goblin Mage, Undead Goblin Mage, Goblin Warrior or Undead Goblin Warrior while they drink potion, the weapon will now re-enable correctly.
Visual: Corrected text alignment when the map is completed.
Visual: Added button prompts for switching weapons.
Other: Shock status effect now can be applied to the player.
Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 November 2023
Patch 55.1
