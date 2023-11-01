 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rogue Blight Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Patch 55.1

Share · View all patches · Build 12595030 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: Undead Goblin Mage staff is now visible again.
Bug Fix: Gorilla exploding red rocks lights now appear correctly when they are casted for a second time.
Bug Fix: If you stun Goblin Mage, Undead Goblin Mage, Goblin Warrior or Undead Goblin Warrior while they drink potion, the weapon will now re-enable correctly.
Visual: Corrected text alignment when the map is completed.
Visual: Added button prompts for switching weapons.
Other: Shock status effect now can be applied to the player.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103581 Depot 2103581
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103582 Depot 2103582
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2103583 Depot 2103583
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link