Update v.0.4.0 - New map and game mode

Hi everyone! What's new in this update?
New level: Military Warehouses - secure supplies for the colony and collect zombie mutagen samples.
Level modification: Outpost - added a preparation phase before waves, introduced new loot, and added a power generator mechanic.
Mechanic modification: Flashlight - now the beam of light follows your head and shines where you look.
Mechanic modification: Energy drink effect boosts stamina regeneration for a certain time instead of a one-time renewal.
Effect modification: Blood - new hit effects.
Added: Lootable crates.
Added: Radio.
Added: Pump-action and semi-automatic shotguns.
Added: Openable doors.
Added: Occlusion of sound effects.
Added: Food items that regenerate health.
... and many smaller fixes and mechanics that don't make sense to list individually.
Changed files in this update