Update v.0.4.0 - New map and game mode

Hi everyone! What's new in this update?

New level: Military Warehouses - secure supplies for the colony and collect zombie mutagen samples.

Level modification: Outpost - added a preparation phase before waves, introduced new loot, and added a power generator mechanic.

Mechanic modification: Flashlight - now the beam of light follows your head and shines where you look.

Mechanic modification: Energy drink effect boosts stamina regeneration for a certain time instead of a one-time renewal.

Effect modification: Blood - new hit effects.

Added: Lootable crates.

Added: Radio.

Added: Pump-action and semi-automatic shotguns.

Added: Openable doors.

Added: Occlusion of sound effects.

Added: Food items that regenerate health.

... and many smaller fixes and mechanics that don't make sense to list individually.