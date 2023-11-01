11.2 Game Balance Adjustments

After receiving a large number of player feedback, due to the design mistakes of the production team, the cost of death in the early stage of the game is too high, and the following adjustments are now made to the game content:

Added a new Money Bag in the town to increase the amount of gold below 1000 to 1000.

Added food bags to towns to provide players with an additional 300 food.

We are sorry for the trouble, and we will continue to pay attention to the follow-up, and hope that you will give positive feedback to help us achieve better game quality, thank you for your understanding and support.

A new adjustment has been added:

Gourmet's food consumption reduction increased from 5% to 10%.