Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 1 November 2023

Update Notes - 1st of November 2023

[Weapons]

Additions

  • P38 pistol for Viet Cong
  • Mosin-Nagant M91/30 bolt-action for assault and sniper

Changes

  • Mosin-Nagant M38 carbine has now less range but is more accurate in hip fire
  • Kar98k carbine has now less range but is more accurate in hip fire

[Client]

  • Depth of Field is not reacting to glass while ironsighting
  • Fixed potential buffer overruns in server browser, workshop menu and various other places
  • Fixed issue when change class events were still sent to loadout menu in game modes where class selection is disabled causing JS errors
  • Fixed blacklisted servers list was not saved in cloud

[Server]

  • Allowed players to change loadout as long as they did not take any damage, or use any equipment, fire shots
  • Players no longer suicide when changing team in deathmatch
  • Players can no longer defuse friendly mines in team game modes
  • Fixed players getting too many grenade
  • Fixed killing with deployed non-ironsighted weapon did trigger hipfire award

[Panorama]

  • Added js assessor for ui-scale property: uiscalejs

[Engine]

  • Fixed mat_motion_blur_enabled was sometimes reverting to defaults
  • Replaced csm_quality_level with mat_monitorgamma_tv_enabled value in crash report

[Materialsystem]

  • materialsystem is now able to load DX11 shader api (if present) using launch option -dx11

[Miscellaneous]

  • Fixed scoreboard was spamming with flag logo setup events leading to perf degradation
  • Scoreboard minor styling fixes
  • Fixed map list in play menu and in end of match screen was getting too big on low resolutions
  • Deleted some extra 32bit leftovers, fixed vpk generation script
  • Fixed issue when map voting panel in end of match screen was not centered on ultrawide resolutions

