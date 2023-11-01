Update Notes - 1st of November 2023

[Weapons]
Additions
- P38 pistol for Viet Cong
- Mosin-Nagant M91/30 bolt-action for assault and sniper
Changes
- Mosin-Nagant M38 carbine has now less range but is more accurate in hip fire
- Kar98k carbine has now less range but is more accurate in hip fire
[Client]
- Depth of Field is not reacting to glass while ironsighting
- Fixed potential buffer overruns in server browser, workshop menu and various other places
- Fixed issue when change class events were still sent to loadout menu in game modes where class selection is disabled causing JS errors
- Fixed blacklisted servers list was not saved in cloud
[Server]
- Allowed players to change loadout as long as they did not take any damage, or use any equipment, fire shots
- Players no longer suicide when changing team in deathmatch
- Players can no longer defuse friendly mines in team game modes
- Fixed players getting too many grenade
- Fixed killing with deployed non-ironsighted weapon did trigger hipfire award
[Panorama]
- Added js assessor for ui-scale property: uiscalejs
[Engine]
- Fixed mat_motion_blur_enabled was sometimes reverting to defaults
- Replaced csm_quality_level with mat_monitorgamma_tv_enabled value in crash report
[Materialsystem]
- materialsystem is now able to load DX11 shader api (if present) using launch option -dx11
[Miscellaneous]
- Fixed scoreboard was spamming with flag logo setup events leading to perf degradation
- Scoreboard minor styling fixes
- Fixed map list in play menu and in end of match screen was getting too big on low resolutions
- Deleted some extra 32bit leftovers, fixed vpk generation script
- Fixed issue when map voting panel in end of match screen was not centered on ultrawide resolutions
