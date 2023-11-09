This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Welcome, Scavengers, to the start of our Early Access release!

That’s right, Space Trash Scavenger is now released in Early Access, and for the first 7 days, you will be able to benefit from the launch discount of 20%!

Check back in later today as we will have another Dev Log, but for the time being, enjoy the game and let us know your feedback on Discord and in the Steam Discussion section. We hope you'll have a blast with Space Trash Scavenger.

