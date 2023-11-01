Update 4: The Invention of Fire

Hello Plant Parents,

We have a fiery update for Queens DLC plus some fixes and a little bonus for the base game.

The first month of release has been amazing and we have spent a lot of it on listening to your feedback and chasing bug fixes. Over the month or two we are going to roll out more fun updates!

NEW FEATURES:

Fireplace

Queens DLC now has a fireplace to add to your home! A crackling fire is a perfect addition for fall season! It comes with a lifetime supply of firewood. Grab a log and throw it in to start your blaze.

Candles

We’ve also added five pillar candles of various colors to add a cozy ambiance. One of the candles is available in the base game. Click a candle to light or snuff it.

Flipping

Have you wanted that plushy to face the other direction? Well, now you can. Flipping of any item is available. Click on the item and select flip.

ADJUSTMENTS

-Added Fireplace to Queens DLC.

-Added 4 pillar candles to Queens DLC.

-Added 1 pillar candle to base game.

-Added FLIPPING to all items! Want to have your art or plant face the opposite direction? Now you can adjust in the item pop up.

-Added a DLC tag to journal.

-Removed Halloween kiosk from street. Spooky items will still show up in vintage shop.

-Added another city layer to background plus city noises to Queens apartment.

-New song.

BUG FIXES

-Fixed AQUARIUS achievement: Upgraded watering now tracks individual plants watered.

-Fixed duplicates showing up in journal.

-Fixed a cursor disappearing when out of fertilizer.

-Fixed highlighting on several plants and other items.

-Reclassified air plant as a plant instead of sculpture.

-Fixed items showing up properly in display in journal.

-Replaced UI buttons and updated journal details for consistency.

-Fixed a wonky Peperomia puteolata animation.

As always, thank you for all your amazing feedback on the game! If you have any suggestions for features or find any bugs, feel free to share in our Discord!

XOXO//Jennevieve and the Short Leg Studio Team