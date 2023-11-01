Mod SDK update for patch 5.1.4 (Necromancer update)

Notable changes:
- Flow node, Level and Unit resources had their compile resource version updated. Mods that include these resource types will need to be recompiled to be loadable by the game engine.
- Mods can include a _bundlestripping.sjson file to specify the root package(s) for their mod. This is not really necessary for mods as of now, but could become useful later on to develop mods that are developed and tested with external content that is not included in the final bundle.
- The SDK now supports bundling mods with the same improved strategy introduced in patch 5.1.0. The new strategy can result in a file size decrease and faster loading for bigger mods. To opt-in, copy the compression.dictionary file from the game's bundle directory into your mod source directory. IMPORTANT: By doing this, the mod will be bound to that particular dictionary and will need to be rebundled if the dictionary is changed in an update. So before doing this, please carefully consider if it's worthwhile for your mod.
- Added Maya 2019 and 2020 exporters, and documentation about PhysX exporters. These can all be found in the tools/ directory.
- Other minor bugfixes & improvements.
About modding: https://www.vermintide.com/mods-guide/
Vermintide Modders Discord: https://discord.gg/XwST7fN
Changed files in this update