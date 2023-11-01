 Skip to content

Mostroscopy update for 1 November 2023

Small update 1.03

Build 12594838 · Last edited by Wendy

This patch fixes a couple of things

  • some Luzbelle effects with fire were fixed
  • Localization on a menu wich was missing
  • La Llorona Challenge "When she is far" had an error move listing
  • a little fix for the 3d mode going over to the menus.

