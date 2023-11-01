Small update 1.03

This patch fixes a couple of things
- some Luzbelle effects with fire were fixed
- Localization on a menu wich was missing
- La Llorona Challenge "When she is far" had an error move listing
- a little fix for the 3d mode going over to the menus.
