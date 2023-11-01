"Tits and Shadows: Day of the Dead - Final Week

Dear players, this update addresses several collision issues and adds personality to existing NPCs. We are pleased to inform you that the church now has all its NPCs in place.

Furthermore, some text errors in mission diary rewards have been corrected.

Lastly, please be aware that this is the last week to instantly obtain the default skins for Hero Painlord and Fallen Angel Gabriel. In the upcoming update, it will no longer be possible to obtain these skins.

We appreciate your support throughout this time and wish you all a joyful holiday season!"