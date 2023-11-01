DX11 Public Beta Update: RealFlight Evolution 10.00.072

A new update is available for our RealFlight Evolution DirectX 11 public beta. If you don’t already know about the DX11 beta, please read this previous announcement before continuing. We encourage all RF Evo users to join in! It’s not too late.

The new version, 10.00.072, includes a new aircraft plus additional fixes we'd like to get into users' hands for more widespread testing (more details below). It comes so soon after .071 that it is treated as an extension of that update, and the release notes from both versions are combined here for convenience.

As always, we appreciate the feedback from everybody who has helped test the DirectX 11 update and reported their findings so far! Please continue doing so with the new version. We will post updates in the relevant beta forum threads for issues that we addressed in this latest update.

Release Notes:

Features

Added HobbyZone Apprentice STOL S 700mm

Improvements/Fixes

[84384] RealFlight runs again for people who used fullscreen mode prior to 10.00.070

[84278] The lens flare effect is drawn behind the various user interface elements and does not affect them when present

[84229] Aircraft preview images have the correct gamma appearance in the new RF Evo menus and in Windows (this was not discussed on the forums previously, but I'm including the case # anyway for our own reference)

[84338] Fixed an issue causing parts of a mesh to render incorrectly for a single visual frame; this was most easily observed as artifacts appearing in some aircraft preview images

[84370] Vehicle import fails with an appropriate console error message instead of crashing if certain internal path or file names get too long

Aircraft

Numerous aircraft received art updates. In many cases the nature of the changes results in subtle differences, though in some instances the improvement is more substantial.

How to Get It

See the “How to Get the DX11 Beta Build” instructions in this previous announcement. If you are already participating in the DX11 beta program, you only need to perform step #1.