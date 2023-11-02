Academy, Server Room and Wireless Modules

Hello rock fetchers,

The team has been working hard to bring you the next update and give you more of what you want.

First of all:

The Academy

In the Academy, you'll be able to complete 17 curated courses that should help break down essential computer science concepts. You'll acquire foundational knowledge in boolean logic, bits, and binary operations, enabling you to better utilize the components that make up your ship.

The future plans for the academy include releasing a Creator Mode and it being a part of the improved tutorial once that has been completed.

Next up is:

The Server Room

The other aspect of this update (and the more exciting to some) is a new room…but not on your ship!

On the processing plant the company has granted permission for you to lease its unused server room capacity. These vertical cylinders of blank wall space grant you the room to build out circuits however you wish. Navigate by climbing the pole and the new “floor” will be where you stop (It is in Zero-G after all).... But that's not all!!

Wireless Modules

Using specialist wireless technology the server room's outputs can be beamed to your ship wherever it is located ( in your area of operation) once you have completed the relevant special contract. The possibilities for company profit selling you modules is now endless!!

Wireless transmitter and receiver modules can operate on 16 different frequencies and each frequency one can transport 32 x 16bit channels, much like a large data cable.

We hope this major update will inspire you all to keep coming up with fantastic ways to wire your ships for rock hauling… or build your own CPU If you prefer…

To unlock the privilege of server rooms you must complete the relevant special contract(s) , purchase wireless transmitters, receivers and a lease from the company store.

What’s Next?

We appreciate all the community feedback and are still amazed at what you are all accomplishing within our game. The new tutorial is our next priority to help guide new players into the game. Beyond that is the Academy Creator mode and 1.0 release.

Until next time rock hauling engineers!

I Fetch Rocks team.