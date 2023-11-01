Update 68 : Game comfort, new NPCs, searchable statistics

Update 68 :
What's new :
- 2 new NPCs are wandering around downtown, one of them hiding a secret!
- A new button is now available for consulting profile statistics in the success menu (golden cup symbol in the right-hand menu).
- A new button is now available to view the nicknames of your godchildren in the social tab.
Improvements :
- The message display system will no longer display the same message several times in a row.
- Improved object description popup, graphical redesign and addition of objects in which this object is used as an ingredient.
- Optimization of the game's internal engine for recipe operation (will facilitate future additions)
Corrections :
- Fixed a bug that could cause the player to leave the map in some cases (the player will be automatically teleported to the middle of the map in these cases)
- Fixed a bug that could cause an animal to be born outside the map (it will now be added directly to the inventory in this case).
- Fixed a bug that prevented pigs, horses and alpacas from collecting dung.
Changed files in this update