Farmer Toon update for 1 November 2023

Update 68 : Game comfort, new NPCs, searchable statistics

Update 68 :

What's new :

  • 2 new NPCs are wandering around downtown, one of them hiding a secret!
  • A new button is now available for consulting profile statistics in the success menu (golden cup symbol in the right-hand menu).
  • A new button is now available to view the nicknames of your godchildren in the social tab.

Improvements :

  • The message display system will no longer display the same message several times in a row.
  • Improved object description popup, graphical redesign and addition of objects in which this object is used as an ingredient.
  • Optimization of the game's internal engine for recipe operation (will facilitate future additions)

Corrections :

  • Fixed a bug that could cause the player to leave the map in some cases (the player will be automatically teleported to the middle of the map in these cases)
  • Fixed a bug that could cause an animal to be born outside the map (it will now be added directly to the inventory in this case).
  • Fixed a bug that prevented pigs, horses and alpacas from collecting dung.

