Spiritfall update for 2 November 2023

Version 0.12.10 - Small Hotfix

Build 12594794

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed a random image appearing on top of the Stray Souls counter at certain situations.
  • Fixed an issue that prevented from the Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form Codex Entry from displaying as unlocked.

