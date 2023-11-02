Version 0.12.10 - Small Hotfix

Bug Fixes:
- Fixed a random image appearing on top of the Stray Souls counter at certain situations.
- Fixed an issue that prevented from the Battle Hammer-Axe Alternate Form Codex Entry from displaying as unlocked.
