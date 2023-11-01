Update 0.3: Company management

Finally, the long-awaited update! I'm sorry for the delay, but I'll be revising the roadmap in a few days, so stay tuned.
Company Management:
- Ability to create your own company;
- A new mode in which the player immediately creates their own small company;
- The ability to view a list of all key employees in the company;
- Ability to build and develop company departments and assign key employees to them;
- Now there are pop-up notifications when replenishing or spending money from the company reserves;
- Significantly reworked the balance of company characteristics and income calculation formulas;
- Ability to send employees on vacation, train them, and much more;
- Ability to hold calming meetings for investors;
- Now, the player can be fired from the position of CEO if they are not performing well and do not have a controlling stake in the company;
- The player can be offered to resign from the position of CEO if they have a controlling stake in the company and are managing it poorly;
- The player's company can now go bankrupt if it has a negative balance for a long time;
- If a player as a CEO does not attend meetings, it negatively affects the outcomes;
- Employees can now request salary increases or vacations;
- Random acquaintances can now ask to work for your company;
- New random events for the company manager.
Companies:
- New companies are now going public (IPO), allowing the player to immediately buy a certain amount of shares at a favorable price (or not, because who knows what will happen to the company);
- Now, the results of shareholders' meetings affect the stock price;
- New events have appeared at shareholder meetings.
Contacts:
- Ability to sort contacts by various indicators (not just by friendship);
- All contacts can now have a penchant for a certain business (useful for managing a company);
- More professions in contacts;
- New phrases for contacts when the player communicates with them as their boss;
- Increased the maximum possible number of shares that can be offered in personal deals;
- Some changes in character generation;
- New characteristics - thoroughness and experience;
- Your company's employees also have energy and job satisfaction indicators;
- Each contact now has brief information about their personality or hobbies (may not be true in old save files);
- Now, improving or worsening relations with a board member or CEO affects the reputation in their company.
Convenience:
- Added the ability to skip the intro (but only after the first viewing, so you'll have to watch it once). For this, hold the Esc key or B on the gamepad;
- Added the ability to speed up horse races;
- The bottom panel is now dimmed when inactive;
- Improved cursor control from the gamepad (it slows down slightly over active objects);
- Added a trillion mark for corresponding large sums.
Technical:
- Traditionally improved Japanese translation;
- Added a 1280x720 resolution setting (want to get the green checkmark for Steam Deck);
- The game on Steam Deck should automatically select the best resolution (hopefully);
- Now, the initial money is not considered in the achievements "Cash Catcher" and "Dragon's Hoard";
- New achievements.
Fixes:
- Characters now keep their noses, instead of changing them every time a save is loaded;
- Fixed a bug where contact images appeared in the wrong messages;
- Fixed the display of friendship level with Emi (to make it neat and even);
- Fixed a bug with incorrect interview results display;
- Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze when exiting;
- Fixed an error where the list of contact professions was limited to a certain list over time;
- Fixed a bug where the day started over after exiting the system menu;
- Fixed several bugs that caused the game to crash;
- Fixed a bug where events of the day replayed when reloading the game;
- Optimization improvements (hopefully).
Changed files in this update