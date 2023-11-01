 Skip to content

STONKS-9800: Stock Market Simulator update for 1 November 2023

Update 0.3: Company management

Share · View all patches · Build 12594789 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Finally, the long-awaited update! I'm sorry for the delay, but I'll be revising the roadmap in a few days, so stay tuned.

Company Management:

  • Ability to create your own company;
  • A new mode in which the player immediately creates their own small company;
  • The ability to view a list of all key employees in the company;
  • Ability to build and develop company departments and assign key employees to them;
  • Now there are pop-up notifications when replenishing or spending money from the company reserves;
  • Significantly reworked the balance of company characteristics and income calculation formulas;
  • Ability to send employees on vacation, train them, and much more;
  • Ability to hold calming meetings for investors;
  • Now, the player can be fired from the position of CEO if they are not performing well and do not have a controlling stake in the company;
  • The player can be offered to resign from the position of CEO if they have a controlling stake in the company and are managing it poorly;
  • The player's company can now go bankrupt if it has a negative balance for a long time;
  • If a player as a CEO does not attend meetings, it negatively affects the outcomes;
  • Employees can now request salary increases or vacations;
  • Random acquaintances can now ask to work for your company;
  • New random events for the company manager.

Companies:

  • New companies are now going public (IPO), allowing the player to immediately buy a certain amount of shares at a favorable price (or not, because who knows what will happen to the company);
  • Now, the results of shareholders' meetings affect the stock price;
  • New events have appeared at shareholder meetings.

Contacts:

  • Ability to sort contacts by various indicators (not just by friendship);
  • All contacts can now have a penchant for a certain business (useful for managing a company);
  • More professions in contacts;
  • New phrases for contacts when the player communicates with them as their boss;
  • Increased the maximum possible number of shares that can be offered in personal deals;
  • Some changes in character generation;
  • New characteristics - thoroughness and experience;
  • Your company's employees also have energy and job satisfaction indicators;
  • Each contact now has brief information about their personality or hobbies (may not be true in old save files);
  • Now, improving or worsening relations with a board member or CEO affects the reputation in their company.

Convenience:

  • Added the ability to skip the intro (but only after the first viewing, so you'll have to watch it once). For this, hold the Esc key or B on the gamepad;
  • Added the ability to speed up horse races;
  • The bottom panel is now dimmed when inactive;
  • Improved cursor control from the gamepad (it slows down slightly over active objects);
  • Added a trillion mark for corresponding large sums.

Technical:

  • Traditionally improved Japanese translation;
  • Added a 1280x720 resolution setting (want to get the green checkmark for Steam Deck);
  • The game on Steam Deck should automatically select the best resolution (hopefully);
  • Now, the initial money is not considered in the achievements "Cash Catcher" and "Dragon's Hoard";
  • New achievements.

Fixes:

  • Characters now keep their noses, instead of changing them every time a save is loaded;
  • Fixed a bug where contact images appeared in the wrong messages;
  • Fixed the display of friendship level with Emi (to make it neat and even);
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect interview results display;
  • Fixed a bug that could cause the game to freeze when exiting;
  • Fixed an error where the list of contact professions was limited to a certain list over time;
  • Fixed a bug where the day started over after exiting the system menu;
  • Fixed several bugs that caused the game to crash;
  • Fixed a bug where events of the day replayed when reloading the game;
  • Optimization improvements (hopefully).

