Hotfix 0.9.0.8d-e

🌟Improvements and Major Changes:
- Smarter Companions: Melee Companions now move away from the target to re-attack and are smarter now.
- Switched leave and trade button on the corrupted merchant UI
⚖️Balancing:
- Condition damage stack decay per condition tick is now back to 55% which is only slightly less than the initial 67%. The latest change to 30% has been reverted. The maximum condition damage duration is now a maximum of 20s. Hitting during this duration will extend the condition duration by 1s per condition hit.
- A major "bug" in the condition calculation was fixed which made the condition decay to be applied before the first condition tick which made it nearly impossible to wrap the head around how condition damage is calulated. This fixed bug will lead to ~ 45% increased condition damage, to compensate we lowered the condition damage skill nodes to grant +7 additional condition damage (was 10 before). Overall this should be a further buff for to the already strong condition damage. Please give us feedback how this affects your builds and run performance. (v.0.9.0.8e)
🔧Fixes:
- Fixed companions not being teleported to player position when entering descent expedition rooms.
- Fixed NPCs and loot can be target the same time which made it possible to trigger dialog and change items at the same time.
- Fixed seldom bug that made you teleport to the gatekeeper arena when interacting with objects on the map.
- Fixed triggering gatekeeper portal and exchanging a trinkets or weapons at the same time which lead to duplicated items.
- Chickens, buildings and map obstacles now do not distract range constructs and make them shooting more reliable. Range constructs are now also able to aim at the training dummies in town. (v.0.9.0.8e)
