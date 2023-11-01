Patch Notes for 01-11-23

Changes
- Fixed refresh rate support on android
- Added AI Nudges so the AI plays quests better
- Propery changed profile music/SFX volumes to new defaults
- Fixed interactible animation on card displayers growing to crazy sizes
- Raging Phoenix's resurrect effect now properly triggers state checks (so a card like Undead Mob won't magically survive with negative health)
- Improved prompt handling on multiplayer matches, so cards like Redan Thief don't look like you can still act while the opponent is picking a card to discard
- Improved initial tutorial to show how to use Quests and use two kinds of essences
- Added Old Frame foil card style (in addition to the existing one)
- Updated game over screen to be clearer
- Changed Master Golem and King of Beasts to require resting themselves when summoning their respective tokens
- Added new card pack open experience to smooth out the time it takes to open a card pack
Changed files in this update