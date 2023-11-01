 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 1 November 2023

Patch Notes for 01-11-23

Patch Notes for 01-11-23

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes

  • Fixed refresh rate support on android
  • Added AI Nudges so the AI plays quests better
  • Propery changed profile music/SFX volumes to new defaults
  • Fixed interactible animation on card displayers growing to crazy sizes
  • Raging Phoenix's resurrect effect now properly triggers state checks (so a card like Undead Mob won't magically survive with negative health)
  • Improved prompt handling on multiplayer matches, so cards like Redan Thief don't look like you can still act while the opponent is picking a card to discard
  • Improved initial tutorial to show how to use Quests and use two kinds of essences
  • Added Old Frame foil card style (in addition to the existing one)
  • Updated game over screen to be clearer
  • Changed Master Golem and King of Beasts to require resting themselves when summoning their respective tokens
  • Added new card pack open experience to smooth out the time it takes to open a card pack

