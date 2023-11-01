 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Reapers update for 1 November 2023

Reapers 2002.4 More games!

Share · View all patches · Build 12594713 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm very glad to see the numbers of games played going up! Thank you everyone!
Now that we are gaining more traction, here is a game update, along with minor bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2599921 Depot 2599921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link