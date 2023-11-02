Climbing Rotation Overhaul and Cosmic Biome Redesigns

Climbing
- implemented vertical climbing rotation in 0G
- added offsets and rotation to simulated hands when rotating while climbing to open up the arms more
- prevented accidental repeated hand reswapping while climbing
- added smoothing to hands after climbing release
- removed airborne requirement for climbing
Power Wheel Tutorial
- added power wheel gravity toggle section in tutorial, replacing the original automatic 0G tutorial
Event Horizon Tower Redesign
- added ladder rungs and cooling fans to event horizon tower
- added pull and trigger sound to event horizon tower plunger
- redesigned event horizon tower architecture
- updated model for control rod to twin-tipped spiral spear
Core Collapse Redesign
- aligned the control rod array to the player spawn position in core collapse
- updated event horizon debris model
- added core collapse trigger sound
- adjusted pitch, spatial blend, doppler level of black hole hum during collapse
- enlarged black hole after triggering collapse
- added special orange debris ring during collapse
Visual Clarity
- added HDR toggle to visuals menu
- added MSAA level to visuals menu
- removed 1080p limit to game rendering, now matches screen resolution
- removed framerate from visuals menu, always matches screen
Fixes
- fixed crush not activating on capsule
- fixed trap blocks not consistently being grappleable
- laser blast hit ring effect now follows the colliding body
- made crush trap more visually distinct color
- allowed map to use scroll wheel
- fixed incomplete swapping behavior when dropping an item while swapping to it
