Unification update for 2 November 2023

Climbing Rotation Overhaul and Cosmic Biome Redesigns

Unification update for 2 November 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Climbing

  • implemented vertical climbing rotation in 0G
  • added offsets and rotation to simulated hands when rotating while climbing to open up the arms more
  • prevented accidental repeated hand reswapping while climbing
  • added smoothing to hands after climbing release
  • removed airborne requirement for climbing

Power Wheel Tutorial

  • added power wheel gravity toggle section in tutorial, replacing the original automatic 0G tutorial

Event Horizon Tower Redesign

  • added ladder rungs and cooling fans to event horizon tower
  • added pull and trigger sound to event horizon tower plunger
  • redesigned event horizon tower architecture
  • updated model for control rod to twin-tipped spiral spear

Core Collapse Redesign

  • aligned the control rod array to the player spawn position in core collapse
  • updated event horizon debris model
  • added core collapse trigger sound
  • adjusted pitch, spatial blend, doppler level of black hole hum during collapse
  • enlarged black hole after triggering collapse
  • added special orange debris ring during collapse

Visual Clarity

  • added HDR toggle to visuals menu
  • added MSAA level to visuals menu
  • removed 1080p limit to game rendering, now matches screen resolution
  • removed framerate from visuals menu, always matches screen

Fixes

  • fixed crush not activating on capsule
  • fixed trap blocks not consistently being grappleable
  • laser blast hit ring effect now follows the colliding body
  • made crush trap more visually distinct color
  • allowed map to use scroll wheel
  • fixed incomplete swapping behavior when dropping an item while swapping to it

