Share · View all patches · Build 12594693 · Last edited 1 November 2023 – 19:09:09 UTC by Wendy

FEATURES

-Z2 Boss eggs will now take damage periodically, as the hero inside tries to break free

-Added German (WIP)

BUGS

-Fixed an issue that would cause Z2 Boss eggs to not die

-Fixed the sound of tokens consumed not playing

-Fixed damage scales on Halloween Nanas

-Fixed Arcane Sigil's tooltip not appearing