Patch Note 0.3.3

0.3.3
Beary
- Fixed a bug when Beary falls into the water would still continue to walk regardless of player input
Enemies and other NPCs
Overall
- Improved some AI pathfinding
[spoiler] DRINK MORE WATER [/spoiler]
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
[spoiler] DRINK MORE WATER [/spoiler]
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update