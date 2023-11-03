 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rightfully, Beary Arms update for 3 November 2023

Patch Note 0.3.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12594616 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

0.3.3

Beary

  • Fixed a bug when Beary falls into the water would still continue to walk regardless of player input

Enemies and other NPCs

Overall
  • Improved some AI pathfinding

[spoiler] DRINK MORE WATER [/spoiler]

Changed files in this update

Depot 1928031 Depot 1928031
  • Loading history…
Depot 1928032 Depot 1928032
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link