2023-11-01 - PC Version 1.09

Hey Doods,

We've released an update for Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless to address crashing and performance.

Fixes to text errors.

Fixes a crash that can occur during votes in the Dark Assembly.

Reload the characters when returning to base after a reincarnation, to avoid outdated stats/levels appearing.

We've also provided a couple previous versions under the Beta branch functionality on Steam.

Please continue to discuss issues you may have in our Troubleshooting forum.

Thank you for all of the feedback so far.