Stormworks: Build and Rescue update for 1 November 2023

v1.9.12 HOTFIX

Last edited by Wendy

v1.9.12

Fix - fixed dedicated server crash
Fix - fixed jet engines with inf fuel
Fix - limit fluid transfer through doors based on compartment size to resolve oscillating with very small compartments
Rework - liquid fuel engine internal capacity now based on engine size to improve flow
Rework - premade engine internal capacity now based on engine size to improve flow
Rework - increased modular engine fuel manifold capacity to improve fuel flow at low pressures
Rework - water jets now convert momentum less agressively to reduce power stall
Rework - reduced backflow threshold so that backflow only occurs with low or zero flow (improves pressure inside leaking compartments)
Rework - rebalanced diesel burner to heat up slower
Rework - reduced centrifugal separator internal capacity to make flow more responsive

