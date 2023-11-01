v1.9.12 HOTFIX

v1.9.12

Fix - fixed dedicated server crash

Fix - fixed jet engines with inf fuel

Fix - limit fluid transfer through doors based on compartment size to resolve oscillating with very small compartments

Rework - liquid fuel engine internal capacity now based on engine size to improve flow

Rework - premade engine internal capacity now based on engine size to improve flow

Rework - increased modular engine fuel manifold capacity to improve fuel flow at low pressures

Rework - water jets now convert momentum less agressively to reduce power stall

Rework - reduced backflow threshold so that backflow only occurs with low or zero flow (improves pressure inside leaking compartments)

Rework - rebalanced diesel burner to heat up slower

Rework - reduced centrifugal separator internal capacity to make flow more responsive