 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Time Wasters update for 3 November 2023

Ultrawide Support

Share · View all patches · Build 12594505 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Ultrawide & Super Ultrawide Support
  • Naturally supports Ultrawide (21:9) & Super Ultrawide monitors (32:9), no settings changes required
  • The UI is horizontally centered to 16:9 for comfortable viewing instead stretching to the edges
  • Updated all Backgrounds to support the additional aspect ratios
  • Ravebow's Pink & Blue Lasers fill the entire width of the screen
  • Doc's Static Mines stay active for the entire width of the screen
  • Added visual teleportation effect to all enemies & Elites when they appear, because they will spawn on screen at the left and right sides to maintain performance and game balance

Katanas

  • Blue Katana Speed replaces the Blue Katana Duration Upgrade
  • Blue Katana Speed affects both the Attack Duration & Cooldown, removing the negative DPS
  • Blue Katana Max Speed increased from 2x to 5x

Gold Outpost

  • Visual change to Gold dropped while in the Gold Outpost vs regular Gold pickups

    • Smaller Orange Pieces = Regular Gold
    • Larger Brighter Yellow Pieces = Gold Dropped While in Gold Outpost

Elite Final Boss

  • Fix - Slow movement when punched by Boxing Gloves

Changed files in this update

Depot 1290331 Depot 1290331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link