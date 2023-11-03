Ultrawide & Super Ultrawide Support
- Naturally supports Ultrawide (21:9) & Super Ultrawide monitors (32:9), no settings changes required
- The UI is horizontally centered to 16:9 for comfortable viewing instead stretching to the edges
- Updated all Backgrounds to support the additional aspect ratios
- Ravebow's Pink & Blue Lasers fill the entire width of the screen
- Doc's Static Mines stay active for the entire width of the screen
- Added visual teleportation effect to all enemies & Elites when they appear, because they will spawn on screen at the left and right sides to maintain performance and game balance
Katanas
- Blue Katana Speed replaces the Blue Katana Duration Upgrade
- Blue Katana Speed affects both the Attack Duration & Cooldown, removing the negative DPS
- Blue Katana Max Speed increased from 2x to 5x
Gold Outpost
Visual change to Gold dropped while in the Gold Outpost vs regular Gold pickups
- Smaller Orange Pieces = Regular Gold
- Larger Brighter Yellow Pieces = Gold Dropped While in Gold Outpost
Elite Final Boss
- Fix - Slow movement when punched by Boxing Gloves
