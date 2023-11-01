 Skip to content

Mega Hero Playtest update for 1 November 2023

November 2, 2023 Update

  1. Modify some UI.
    2.Adjust the game balance.
  2. Add a set of costumes for Panda Girl.
  3. Add a new rabbit girl.

The Playtest will be
Ends on November 10, 2023.

