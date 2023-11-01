November 1st Patch

- Fixed Various Bugs
- Fixed UI Text not appearing correctly when resizing window
- Added Splash Screen Logo
- Updated Leaderboard UI/Design
Multishot Playtest update for 1 November 2023
