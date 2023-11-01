 Skip to content

Multishot Playtest update for 1 November 2023

November 1st Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12594342 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed Various Bugs
  • Fixed UI Text not appearing correctly when resizing window
  • Added Splash Screen Logo
  • Updated Leaderboard UI/Design

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2524791 Depot 2524791
  • Loading history…
