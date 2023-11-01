Update 121 - auto turret interference

The auto turret interference system is in, should work the same as rust including sparks.

Mouse over info will show the number of turrets in the interference range (both on and off) and the amount of interference. The visual range ring that was patched in now renders through everything.

added attack helicopter

added carvable pumpkin

added brutalist, frontier and gingerbread building skin override options for copy-paste exports

added mid wall placement for floors

added ability to place foundations under walls that have no socket connection there

fixed bug with overlapping auto/flame turrets in symmetry mode

fixed undo not returning connected wires with deleted parts

added visual range for workbenches

Patched in since last update:

updated small battery output and capacity to match rust

added customizable key for park picker shortcut at startup

fixed build part shortcuts not working in cupboard range mode

added placement check for root combiner wired connection

fixed a copy-paste bug with water purifiers and elevators, doesn't fix elevators pasted in rust, that's a plugin issue

Workshop item featured above:

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3050221559