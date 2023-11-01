 Skip to content

FORTIFY update for 1 November 2023

Update 121 - auto turret interference

Share · View all patches · Build 12594327 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The auto turret interference system is in, should work the same as rust including sparks.
Mouse over info will show the number of turrets in the interference range (both on and off) and the amount of interference. The visual range ring that was patched in now renders through everything.

  • added attack helicopter

  • added carvable pumpkin

  • added brutalist, frontier and gingerbread building skin override options for copy-paste exports

  • added mid wall placement for floors

  • added ability to place foundations under walls that have no socket connection there

  • fixed bug with overlapping auto/flame turrets in symmetry mode

  • fixed undo not returning connected wires with deleted parts

  • added visual range for workbenches

Patched in since last update:

  • updated small battery output and capacity to match rust

  • added customizable key for park picker shortcut at startup

  • fixed build part shortcuts not working in cupboard range mode

  • added placement check for root combiner wired connection

  • fixed a copy-paste bug with water purifiers and elevators, doesn't fix elevators pasted in rust, that's a plugin issue

Workshop item featured above:
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=3050221559

