Hello Coiners,

In this quick update we have the new Treasure Chests and Keys with better visuals.

A bug was fixed where some Coiners (depending on region) had a Coin drop rate issue.

Instead of having a high drop rate when buying the Insert Coin Skill Perks, they ended up with a really slooow coin drop timer.

Thanks to the community Coiners for pointing to this issue and sending over logs and saves to investigate further.

Cheers!