Early Access Now Available

Greetings, fervent gamers!

This is it! We are thrilled to announce that the Early Access for Wantless: Solace at World's End is officially live! It's time for you to become a mind-doctor and make good use of your tactical cunning in a dystopian future.

What to Expect in Early Access

Here's what you can look forward to at this stage:

Discover your role in Wantless

Immerse yourself in a bleak future, where most have chosen to escape suffering by entering an artificial slumber. Help those who remain by facing their inner struggles and appeasing their mind.

Customize your gameplay

Experiment with skill-crafting to create a wide array of deadly custom spells. Face over 50 challenging enemies and take on 22 formidable bosses, with their own strategies to bring you down.

Diverse Biomes

Discover six distinct environments, each with its own set of monstrous... Inhabitants.

Challenge yourself

With 4 patient difficulty tiers and an extensive skill tree to personalize your playstyle.

Endgame

Wantless reaches its full build creation and tactical challenge potential in the endgame, past the current end of the main storyline. Endgame content will be vastly extended with our first large Early Access update, planned for December 2023.

Early Access Launch Discount

To celebrate the launch you can enjoy a 10% discount until november 15!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1807090/Wantless__Solace_at_Worlds_End/

Help us Shape the Future of Wantless

Wantless is a labour of love by a small team of passionate developers. Your input will be invaluable in shaping the final release! So be sure to engage with fellow players, share your experiences online, and provide feedback. We have set up a dedicated website to collect everything you have to say! We cannot wait to read about your experience.

Join the Community!

You can find us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, or you may head over to our Discord server. We have also set up a community section over on Reddit where you can freely share and engage in discussions about Wantless.

Before we let you go on with your journey, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has supported us so far. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been instrumental in bringing "Wantless: Solace at World's End" to this point... And it's only the start!

Let the adventure begin now!